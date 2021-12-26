Tehran uni. to launch China, Saudi Arabia studies majors

"In addition to being a trade and political partner for Iran since ancient times, China has a special place in Asian civilization. China is a world power on the international stage, so it is extremely important to launch the major field of Chinese studies and to train capable and expert specialists in this field who are proficient in various historical, cultural, political and economic of Chine," Dr. Nahid Rostami, Vice-president of University of Tehran (UT) for Educational Affairs said.

"The role of China Studies experts is also effective in developing economic and political relations with that country," she added.

As regards Saudi Arabia's major field of study, the UT official said the field will be at the master's degree level and that the university is preparing the necessary curriculum and the courses.

She also said that Saudi Arabia studies will be part of the West Asia Studies department at World Studies Faculty.

