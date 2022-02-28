Iran to produce low-sulfur fuels for oil tanker ships

An official at Iran Nanotechnology Innovation Council said on Monday that the Iranian Knowledge-based companies are looking to supply less than half a percent of the sulfur fuels for oil tankers by setting up a mini-refinery.

Referring to the ability of knowledge-based companies to supply fuel to Iranian tankers, the official added that in this regard, a knowledge-based company was able to launch a mini-refinery and take a step towards supplying low-sulfur fuels for oil tankers.

Using nano-catalysts and gaining technical knowledge for ship fuel production, the researchers of this knowledge-based company have launched 4 mini-refineries, each of which has a capacity of producing 2500 barrels of fuel per day, the official noted.

