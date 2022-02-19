Iran's Damghan Uni. ranks among top in Times World ranking

Amir Pirouz Kolahi on Saturday said that Damghan University in Iranian Semnan Province with a world ranking of 351-400 and a score of 1.25 to 1.28 was among the Iranian universities in the 2022 ranking of Times young universities 2022.

The University is ranked the twenty-fourth university in Iran, according to the Times World University Rankings 2022.

Pirouz Kolahi added that the ranking of young universities, published by the Times Ranking Institute, is based on the same 13 performance indicators that are used to rank the world's universities.

He went on to say that Times World University Rankings 2022 uses a method similar to the ranking of world universities in its assessment of the universities. This ranking includes institutions that have been established since 1972.

Damghan University was established in 1988 by founding father, Dr. Mohammed Masoud Mansouri. It was previously known as Damghan University of Basic Sciences.

The university is located in Damghan City, in Iran’s Semnan Province. The university aims to respond to the needs of society, educate creative citizens, and advance the frontiers of science, and now has 20 departments across eight schools.

The university’s eight schools are art, biology, chemistry, earth sciences, engineering, humanities, mathematics and computer sciences, and physics. The university has six specialized laboratories to aid it in achieving excellence in the fields of basic sciences: XRD/XRF Lab, Scanning Probe Microscope Lab, Cellular and Molecular Biology Lab, TGA/CHNS Lab, Inductively Coupled Plasma Lab, and the Thin Section and Sample Preparation Facility.

The city of Damghan is one of the Iranian Plateau’s oldest cities, boasting a plethora of history and culture. It has Iran’s oldest mosque, The Tarikhaneh Mosque, as well as the Hashshashin Forts in the northern part of the city.

MP/IRN84654866