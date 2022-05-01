Iran among top 5 countries in nanotechnology

According to the Iranian Vice Presidency for Science and Technology, Iran's place among the top 5 countries in the field of nanoscience production is one of the significant achievements of the formation of the nanotechnology and innovation ecosystem in Iran, which has been confirmed in an international study. This international study compares countries and scientific and technological institutes according to a new index entitled "Focus on Emerging Areas of Technology".

The vice presidency stated that Iran is one of the leading countries not only in terms of the volume of nanoscience production but also in terms of the quality of scientific achievements in that field.

This shows that Iran, not only Tehran has ranked fifth in the world in terms of nanoscience production, but also has the greatest focus, along with four other developed countries, on the most emerging and advanced fields of science and technology.

According to the criterion, China is clear at the top while the other countries of the United States, South Korea, India and Iran are in second to fifth places. In the ranking, Iran is higher than all European countries, as well as Japan while they have spent billions of dollars in the field of nanotechnology.

A report released by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa in April 2020 highlighted the development of nanotechnology in Iran.

The report identifies Iran as a leading in nano-policy after the United States, China, and the European Union, and cites some of Iran's nano-development programs, citing Iran's approach to networking nano-laboratories to provide research infrastructure as a model for African countries. According to the report, Iran, along with developed countries such as the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Russia and the European Union, has the highest number of national standards developed in the field of nanotechnology.

