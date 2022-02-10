Sultan of Oman felicitates Raeisi on anniv. of Islamic Rev.

Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Raeisi received a congratulatory message from Haitham bin Tariq Sultan of Oman on Thursday.

According to Oman News Agency (ONA), Haitham bin Tariq congratulated the Iranian President the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution of Iran.

Every year, Oman sends a congratulatory message to the President of Iran on the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

Last year, the Sultan of Oman sent sincere congratulations to the people of Iran and wished them health, prosperity, progress, and development.

