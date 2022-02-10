  1. Politics
Feb 10, 2022, 7:32 PM

Sultan of Oman felicitates Raeisi on anniv. of Islamic Rev.

Sultan of Oman felicitates Raeisi on anniv. of Islamic Rev.

TEHRAN, Feb. 10 (MNA) – The Sultan of Oman congratulated the Iranian President the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Raeisi received a congratulatory message from Haitham bin Tariq Sultan of Oman on Thursday.

According to Oman News Agency (ONA), Haitham bin Tariq congratulated the Iranian President the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution of Iran.

Every year, Oman sends a congratulatory message to the President of Iran on the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

Last year, the Sultan of Oman sent sincere congratulations to the people of Iran and wished them health, prosperity, progress, and development.

RHM/FNA14001121000296

News Code 183785
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/183785/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News