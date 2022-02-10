Iran approach towards intl. relations strategic, not tactical

On the occasion of the 43rd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, the Iranian President attended a ceremony with the participation of ambassadors, staff members, and heads of missions to international and regional organizations residing in Tehran as well as the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has always emphasized its principled policy in strengthening good neighborliness, building trust, and dialogue with neighbors, said Ebrahim Raeisi, addressing the ceremony which was held in Iran International Conference Center.

Achieving lasting security and creating a more developed and safe region is possible only through peaceful cooperation, he said.

Irans' approach toward relations with the countries of the world, especially neighbors, is not a tactical matter but a strategic one, the President said.

"We believe that working with neighbors will be in favor of the mutual and common interests of all countries in the region", he stressed.

According to him, Iran's partnership agreement with the People's Republic of China and Russia as well as the country's permanent membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization are examples of Iran's measure in terms of boosting relations in the region.

Iran has taken effective steps to improve relations with all neighbors, he said, adding, "By strengthening ports and transit corridors, we have paved the way for the development and expansion of cooperation with our neighbors."

Referring to Iran's important political and economic situation in the region, Raeisi added that the country enjoys high capacities, in the fields of transit, energy, trade, agriculture, industry, and technology.

Unparalleled investment opportunities, suitable domestic market, geographical position along internal security have created suitable conditions for transit and trade in Iran, he also stressed.

Referring to the pressures and sanctions on Iran after the victory of the Islamic Revolution, he said that Iranians, by relying on indigenous knowledge, have managed to achieve many advances in many important fields of nanotechnology and aerospace, and other sciences.

