  1. Politics
Feb 11, 2022, 10:00 AM

Croatian FM congrats Amir-Abdollahian on revolution anniv.

Croatian FM congrats Amir-Abdollahian on revolution anniv.

TEHRAN, Feb. 11 (MNA) – Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlić-Radman sent a message to his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Thursday congratulating the victory anniversary of Islamic Revolution of Iran.

In his congratulatory message, Croatian foreign minister felicitated the victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution of Iran in 1979 and wished peace and prosperity to the country and noble nation of Islamic Iran.

“This year is a special year for both countries, as we celebrate the 30th establishment anniversary of our diplomatic relations. Over the past two years, our two countries, as well as the entire world, faced extraordinary circumstances that have affected the lives of our citizens and our economy,” he added.

“I sincerely believe that not only we can overcome all obstacles, but also further improve our friendly relations in the interests of the two countries and our people," Gordan Grlić-Radman  continued.

MA/5422100

News Code 183791
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/183791/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News