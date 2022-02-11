Croatian FM congrats Amir-Abdollahian on revolution anniv.

In his congratulatory message, Croatian foreign minister felicitated the victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution of Iran in 1979 and wished peace and prosperity to the country and noble nation of Islamic Iran.

“This year is a special year for both countries, as we celebrate the 30th establishment anniversary of our diplomatic relations. Over the past two years, our two countries, as well as the entire world, faced extraordinary circumstances that have affected the lives of our citizens and our economy,” he added.

“I sincerely believe that not only we can overcome all obstacles, but also further improve our friendly relations in the interests of the two countries and our people," Gordan Grlić-Radman continued.

