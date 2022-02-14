Raeisi to travel to Qatar for bilateral, regional talks

London-based Al-Quds Al-Arabi announced on Monday quoted diplomatic sources as saying that Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi is due to visit Doha soon.

Al-Quds Al-Arabi which is a media close to Qatar in its report wrote that according to these diplomatic sources, the Iranian president is scheduled to travel to Qatar Thursday as part of an official visit that will last several days.

According to the report, the Iranian president is scheduled to meet with Qatari officials, including the Emir, on some regional issues.

He is also set to take part in the Sixth Gas Summit of Heads of State and Government of GECF Member Countries.

A GECF Summit is a meeting of Heads of State and Government of Member Countries of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, which provides an opportunity for leaders to interact and exchange their views amongst each other. The Summit offers GECF Member Countries a chance to discuss recent developments, trends, and policies on energy in general and on gas in particular, and also to reaffirm their continued support to the objectives of the Forum at the highest level.

