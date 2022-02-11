Iran pursues balanced, neighbor-focused foreign policy

resident Ebrahim Raeisi made the comments at a ceremony held on the occasion of the 43rd glorious victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution on Friday at Tehran's Grand Imam Khomeini (RA) Mosalla (Congregational Prayers Site) before the Friday Prayers sermon.

Raeisi said that the victory of the Islamic Revolution was a bombshell of light.

Bahman 22 (Feb. 11) was a manifestation of divine power under the leadership of Imam Khomeini (RA), he said, adding that the Divine power astonished everyone how a nation came to power by relying upon the assistance of God and overthrew an authoritarian government and established a government under the rule of the religion.

"In our foreign policy, we seek balanced relations with the world and attach special importance to neighboring countries" the Iranian president went on to say.

"We pin hope on our people," Raeisi said, adding that "We never pin hope on either New York or Vienna."

Turning to the slogans of the Islamic Revolution, President Raeisi said, “What the Islamic Revolution is echoing is ‘freedom, morality, rationality and justice’ and these slogans are still alive."

The Islamic Revolution came to being under the wise leadership of Imam Khomeini (Ra) to overthrow the corrupt and foreign-backed regime of Shah and to establish a system based on religion, according to the president.

Salient characteristics of the Islamic Revolution should be taught to the new generations, he said, adding identifying elements of the Islamic Revolution must be accurately identified.

He then pointed to the ongoing negotiations between Iran and P4+1 in the Austrian capital of Vienna and stated, “We cannot pin our hope to the result of negotiations since US and Western parties have breached their promises repeatedly so that they cannot be trusted at all.”

Rallies to mark Bahman 22 (Feb. 11) were held nationwide on Friday morning to mark the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran on February 11, 1979.

People in pre-planned areas attended the rallies on their motorcycles or vehicles in accordance with health protocols set by the health officials to prevent the further spread of coronavirus.

