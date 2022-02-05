  1. Politics
Feb 5, 2022, 4:30 PM

Vienna talks have entered final stage: Russian diplomat

Vienna talks have entered final stage: Russian diplomat

TEHRAN, Feb. 05 (MNA) – The US decision to restore nuclear waivers is a move in the right direction, according to the Russian envoy to Vienna talks, adding that the talks have entered the final stage.

"The US decision to restore “nuclear” waivers is a move in the right direction. It will help expedite restoration of #JCPOA and mutual return of #US and #Iran to compliance with 2015 deal, "Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Saturday in a post on his Twitter account.

"It also can be seen as an indication that the #ViennaTalks have entered the final stage," Ulyanov added.

Vienna talks have entered final stage: Russian diplomat

Earlier, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh reacted to the restoration of sanction waivers to some countries cooperating with Iran by the United States saying Washington's move was not enough.

Khatibzadeh said that "Naturally, the Islamic Republic of Iran is waiting for the United States to fulfill its duties and obligations when it comes to the removal of sanctions."

KI

News Code 183600
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/183600/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News