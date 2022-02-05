Vienna talks have entered final stage: Russian diplomat

"The US decision to restore “nuclear” waivers is a move in the right direction. It will help expedite restoration of #JCPOA and mutual return of #US and #Iran to compliance with 2015 deal, "Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Saturday in a post on his Twitter account.

"It also can be seen as an indication that the #ViennaTalks have entered the final stage," Ulyanov added.

Earlier, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh reacted to the restoration of sanction waivers to some countries cooperating with Iran by the United States saying Washington's move was not enough.

Khatibzadeh said that "Naturally, the Islamic Republic of Iran is waiting for the United States to fulfill its duties and obligations when it comes to the removal of sanctions."

