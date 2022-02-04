Seoul backs Iran’s diplomatic efforts in Vienna talks

Choi Jong-Kun announced that he held a phone talk with the US Special Envoy for Iran Affairs Robert Malley and discussed latest trend of Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA, which is ongoing in Austrian capital of Vienna.

In a tweet on Friday, South Korea’s Vice Foreign Minister Jong-Kun wrote, “Spoke with @USEnvoyIran about where the negotiation to revive #JCPOA is headed & discussed ways to smoothen things.”

“@mofa_kr supports diplomatic efforts by @Bagheri_Kani, @enriquemora_, @Amb_Ulyanov, & #E3 in # Vienna from #Seoul!” he added.

South Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-Kun met and held talks with Iran’s chief negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani in Austrian capital Vienna on January 06 amid Vienna talks between Iran and P4+1 group of countries including UK, France, Russia, China and Germany.

Recently, after the Iranian and South Korean deputy foreign ministers met in Austria, informed sources told Yonhap News Agency that Seoul and Tehran officials were planning to hold a high-profile working meeting to discuss Iran's frozen assets in South Korean banks.

South Korea's debt to Iran in exchange for the purchase of gas condensate in the two banks of this country, is worth a total of $7 billion which has not been paid since September 2018 under the pretext of US sanctions.

MA/FNA14001115000220