Removal of sanctions must not be just on paper: Govt. spox.

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency on Wed., Ali Bahadori Jahromi reiterated that sanctions are not going to be removed just on paper, because, such issue happened in the previous administration of the country in a way that the then governor of Central Bank of Iran (CBI) had acknowledged that ‘almost nothing’ had been gained as a result of the negotiation of the former administration of the country under President Rouhani.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the government spokesman pointed to the economic situation of the country and stated that the current administration of President Raeisi is to create stability in economic markets.

The 13th government’s approach towards the issue of diplomacy is to prioritize the trade and economic fields in a way that trade and economic issues have been prioritized in all talks, Government Spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi stressed.

