Shamkhani conditions agreement on economic benefits for Iran

"Real, effective and verifiable economic benefits [for Iran] is a necessary condition for reaching an agreement in Vienna," the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani wrote on his Twitter account in reaction to the restoration of sanction waivers to some countries cooperating with Iran by the United States.

Also in relevant remarks, the Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told reporters on Saturday morning that "We have made it clear to the American parties through the intermediaries who exchange messages these days that they must show their goodwill in practice. Goodwill in practice, in our view, is something tangible happening on the ground. The partial lifting of sanctions is its real and objective term translates goodwill into action that the Americans are talking about."

Moreover, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh reacted to the US move in restoring sanction waivers saying Washington's move was not enough.

Khatibzadeh said that "Naturally, the Islamic Republic of Iran is waiting for the United States to fulfill its duties and obligations when it comes to the removal of sanctions."

KI