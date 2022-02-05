Parl. obliges gov. to prepare roadmap for nuclear industry

Mohammad Reza Mirtajjudini, a member of the Budget Integration Commission at the Iranian parliament pointed to the approval of his respective commission on Saturday afternoon and said that "At today's meeting of the Commission, the proposal of the Energy Commission in the 1401 fiscal year budget was approved, which obliges the government to prepare a comprehensive document and a roadmap for the development of the country's nuclear industry with a 20-year outlook."

"According to the decision of the members of the commission, the government was obliged through the Atomic Energy Organization [of Iran or AEOI] and the cooperation and consultation of the Ministries of industry, health, science and research, and technology as well as the cooperation of other government agencies, private and scientific and related bodies, to prepare a comprehensive document and roadmap to develop the country's nuclear industry in 20 years in all areas of industry, nuclear energy, radiation, nuclear medicine, nuclear agriculture, particle accelerators and other areas of the nuclear industry and the take necessary legal action to approve it until the end In the year 1401 (March 21,2022, 2023)," Mirtajjudini said.

