  1. Politics
Feb 5, 2022, 2:30 PM

Iran says restoration of nuclear sanction waivers not enough

Iran says restoration of nuclear sanction waivers not enough

TEHRAN, Feb. 05 (MNA) – The Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has reacted to the restoration of sanction waivers to some countries cooperating with Iran by the United States saying Washington's move was not enough.

"What the United States needs to do is to lift all sanctions, including the nuclear issue," the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Saturday in reaction to the restoration of sanction waivers to some countries cooperating with Iran by the United States.

"The news we hear today is about the dimensions of the lifting of the nuclear-related sanctions, and everyone knows that this is not enough," the Iranian spokesman added.

"Naturally, the Islamic Republic of Iran is waiting for the United States to fulfill its duties and obligations when it comes to the removal of sanctions," he added.

"Naturally, any action that is in the right direction of fulfilling JCPOA obligations will be meticulously taken into account by Tehran," he concluded.

KI

News Code 183598
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/183598/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News