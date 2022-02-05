Iran says restoration of nuclear sanction waivers not enough

"What the United States needs to do is to lift all sanctions, including the nuclear issue," the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Saturday in reaction to the restoration of sanction waivers to some countries cooperating with Iran by the United States.

"The news we hear today is about the dimensions of the lifting of the nuclear-related sanctions, and everyone knows that this is not enough," the Iranian spokesman added.

"Naturally, the Islamic Republic of Iran is waiting for the United States to fulfill its duties and obligations when it comes to the removal of sanctions," he added.

"Naturally, any action that is in the right direction of fulfilling JCPOA obligations will be meticulously taken into account by Tehran," he concluded.

KI