Feb 5, 2022, 2:00 PM

Amir-Abdollahian:

Guarantees key, basic issues in Vienna talks

TEHRAN, Feb. 05 (MNA) – Referring to the significance of getting guarantees, the Iranian Foreign Minister said that Iran has stated clearly and explicitly to American parties that they must show their goodwill in practice.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, the Iranian Foreign Minister emphasized that, instead of sending messages through its intermediaries in Vienna talks, the United States must show its goodwill.

In response to a question of Mehr news agency regarding removal of some restrictions on nuclear sanctions announced by the United States last night, Amir-Abdollahian reiterated, “We have made it clear to the American side, who these days send messages through intermediaries, that they must show their goodwill in practice in negotiations.”

“Goodwill” from the perspective of the Islamic Republic of Iran is something tangible that must happen on the ground, he said, adding that removal of some of the sanctions imposed on Iran could be considered as goodwill that the Americans are talking about. What is happening on paper is good but not enough.”

Getting necessary guarantees from the parties, especially the West parties including UK, France and Germany in these negotiations is one of the key and basic issues in Vienna talks, Amir-Abdollahian emphasized.

