US policy of maximum pressure on Iran failed disgracefully

Speaking in a local ceremony held in Golpayegan on Friday on the occasion of 60th martyrdom anniversary of Ayatollah Sadough Golpayegani, Major General Hossein Salami Chief Commander of IRGC pointed to the failed US policy of exertion of maximum pressure on Iran and reiterated that even the United States cannot endure against economic sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Since the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, enemies of the countries have left no stone unturned to undermine and tarnish real image of the Islamic Revolution but martyr-fostering people of the country, under the wise leadership, managed to foil all conspiracies and plots waged against the country, Major Salami added.

"I dare say that no country, even the United States itself, can withstand in the face of these oppressive sanctions imposed against Islamic Republic of Iran but these malicious plots were thwarted under the wise leadership of the Islamic Revolution," he emphasized.

He expressed hope that economic problems facing people of the country would be resolved at the unsparing efforts of government officials.

MA/FNA14001114000711