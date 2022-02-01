US claims reaching agreement possible if Iran decides

As the new round of Vienna talks is advancing on the removal of unilateral sanctions against Iran, a senior US State Department official made some claims Monday.

"The Biden administration sees a path to a deal in the Vienna nuclear talks, but Iran must make tough political decisions now," the American lawmaker told reporters, claiming that unless it must face an escalating crisis.

Last week, White House Middle East coordinator Brett McGurk said the US and Iran are in the ballpark of a possible deal, adding that the talks are entering the final stretch this week, Axios reported.

The official also claimed that the US will only be able to continue talks for a few more weeks, otherwise the Iranian nuclear program will be too advanced.

Earlier on Monday, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said that negotiations in the last three weeks have made significant progress in all areas.

He went on to say that the process of some issues has been slow due to the inaction or lack of initiative and creativity of the other side.

Saying that all parties must ratify Iran's demands in the Vienna talks, Khatibzadeh added that Iran will not accept anything more or less than the text of the JCPOA.

"If the other parties respond correctly to Iran's natural rights and proposed texts, we can reach a lasting and reliable agreement quickly", he also said, adding that there is no need for setting artificial deadlines and decisions must be made.

