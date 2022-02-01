US' Blinken, Zionist's Lapid discuss Iran

The Spokesman for the US Department of State Ned Price made the announcement, claiming that the two sides discussed the threats of Iran in the region and that US Secretary of State Blinken emphasized Washington's strong support for Israeli security.

They also discussed the Israeli-Palestinian issue.

Price did not elaborate on the details of talks exchanged by the two sides on Iran and Palestine.

This is while that last Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett reiterated his rhetoric against Iran's nuclear program, saying he did not consider himself bound by a possible Vienna agreement and will act independently from the United States in defending the security of the Zionist regime.

Yesterday, a US government official announced that progress has been made in Vienna to reduce the dispute, but said that it would be clear in a few weeks whether the sides could reach an agreement or not.

But Iran, however, says that despite significant progress in the field of removal of sanctions, important issues have remained in place.

