Blocking Iranian assets in South Korea ‘illegal’: Ulyanov

Blocking Iranian assets in South Korea is illegal and in gross violation of international law, Mikhail Ulyanov Russia’s envoy at international organizations in Vienna said.

Yesterday, South Korea's Finance Minister announced that his country has reimbursed $18 million of Iran’s blocked assets to the United Nations as dues of Iran’s membership fee so that Iran can regain its right of voting at the international body.

In response to some reports regarding the designation of Central Bank of Iran (CBI) and National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) in the US sanctions list, Ulyanov wrote, “These actions have been taken illegally and in violation of international law. Iran's budget has been frozen as a result of (US) threats to impose sanctions on South Korea. It is cruel and is piracy in practice.”

South Korean Ministry of Economy and Finance announced in a statement on Friday last week that following Iran's request for South Korea to pay emergency debts, Iran's membership fee debt has been paid to the United Nations in cooperation with the United States and the United Nations.

Iran's Permanent Ambassador to the United Nations on Sunday announced Iran’s voting right at the UN General Assembly has been restored after its membership dues were paid to the world body.

Iran's arrears have been paid to the United Nations and as soon as Iran’s debt of its membership fee at the UN is collected in New York, Iran’s voting rights should naturally resume on Monday of the current week, Takht-Ravanchi said.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, as an active member of the United Nations, has always been committed to paying its membership dues on time and we have proven this in action,” the ambassador added.

