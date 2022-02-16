Khatibzadeh expounds on Iranian delegation’s visit to S Korea

In response to a reporter's question about some media reports about the visit of a delegation from Islamic Republic of Iran to South Korea, Saeed Khatibzadeh announced that expert-level delegation of Iran consisting of oil and banking experts held talks with South Korean companies and officials in Seoul this week with the aim of reviewing the possibility of reselling oil and gas condensate to South Korea.

This visit, which is considered to develop balanced relations with Asian countries, took place after the meeting of two countries' deputy foreign ministers in Vienna.

Iranian side took this opportunity in his talks with South Korean officials in Vienna and stressed the need to lift illegal restriction on Iran's blocked foreign exchange resources in South Korea.

The results of this expert-level meeting can be considered as a criterion for assessing seriousness and will of South Korea to resolve problems between the two countries and to normalize bilateral ties including selling oil and gas condensate to South Korea and investment of South Korean companies in Iran's economic plans. For this reason, Islamic Republic of Iran will carefully follow the results of these negotiations and consider how to regulate relations between the two countries.

