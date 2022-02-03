Iranian, Iraqi FMs discuss bilateral ties

Wishing his Iraqi counterpart a speedy recovery from his Covid-19 illness, Amir-Abdollahian discussed regional issues with him during the phone call on Thursday.

Referring to the Yemeni crisis, the Iranian top diplomat mentioned that effort must be taken until the Yemeni war stops and the region reaches a stable condition.

The Iraqi Foreign Minister, for his part, discussed the Vienna talks and stressed the importance of continuing the Tehran-Riyadh talks and its positive effects on deepening and stabilizing stability and security throughout the region.

The two foreign ministers emphasized the continuation of consultation in order to advance the mutual interests of the countries of the region.

Amir-Abdollahian recently hosted his Iraqi counterpart in Tehran.

This was the third phone conversation Amir-Abdollahian made in the past 24 hours after his phone calls with his Japanese and UAE counterparts.

