Eight people killed, wounded in Turkish attacks on N Iraq

On Tuesday evening, Iraqi news sources reported that Turkish airstrikes on "Makhmur" mountain range in the northern Iraqi province of Nineveh were being launched under the pretext of targeting terrorist elements of the PKK.

Following these attacks, one of the camps based in “Makhmur” Mountain Range has been targeted and several people were killed but the exact number of casualties has not yet been released.

Accordingly, local sources told Sputnik that Turkish military fighter jets targeted a number of bases belonging to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northeastern Syria, causing casualties, but the exact number of dead or wounded is not yet known.

The sources reported that the targeted bases belonged to US-affiliated militias on the outskirts of Al-Malikiyah city near Mount Qarachukh on the border with Iraq.

Prior to the attack, Turkish fighter jets attacked Mosul in Iraq 20 times. Turkish army continued its invasion of Iraq, targeting the Yazidi refugee camp in northern Iraq with its heaviest airstrikes.

This was the worst Turkish attack on northern Iraq in two years.

