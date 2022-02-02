Baghdad airport comes under rocket attack once again

Some Iraqi sources reported Wednesday morning that a number of Katyusha rockets had been fired at Baghdad airport.

Baghdad airport was targeted with Katyusha rockets at 5 a.m. today, Nas News quoted a security source as saying. According to the source, the sirens went off warning of rocket attacks for a long time; however, the source did not mention the location of the rockets and the possible material damage or casualties.

Some Iraqi sources say five rockets were fired at the airport.

The attack comes as Iraqi media reported on Friday morning that Baghdad airport has been targeted by rockets and drones.

