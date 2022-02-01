PMU pounds ISIL positions in Iraq's Saladin

According to Sabereen News, the Hashd al-Sha’abi forces launched an operation against the hideouts of ISIL elements.

Hashd al-Sha’abi organization also reported that the hideouts of the ISIL terrorists were pounded in a city in the southern province of Saladin in northern Iraq.

So far no reports of casualties among ISIL terrorists have been reported.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the PMU said that its forces launched a security operation in Saladin province.

The operation includes inspecting designated targets and monitoring the movements of terrorists who from time to time try to infiltrate certain areas in order to target the security of citizens and security forces, according to the statement.

Although the Iraqi government announced the liberation of all occupied areas from ISIL terrorists in December 2017, ISIL remnants have been hiding in small parts of the country mainly in the provinces of Diyala, Al-Anbar, Saladin, and Nineveh. From time to time, they carry out terrorist operations against the military and civilians.

RHM/IRN84633853