Rocket attack reported on Turkish military base in N Iraq

Local news sources in Iraq reported on Thursday morning that several rockets were fired at the Zelikan base belonging to the Turkish military in northern Iraq.

"A massive missile attack was carried out on the Turkish Zelikan base in Mosul province," the Sabereen News telegram channel wrote in a breaking news piece.

The Iraqi media explained that at least 12 rockets hit the Zelikan base in northern Iraq.

Sabereen News reported minutes later that plumes of smoke could be seen rising from the base located in northern Mosul province.

The local source added "A group calling itself 'Ahrar Sinjar' claims to have attacked the "Turkish-occupied Zelikan base" with 20 rockets and will release details later.

Sabrinews says local sources have published footages, which show the early moments of the rocket strike against the Zelikan base.

