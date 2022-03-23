Iran, Iraq FMs discuss bilateral ties, regional issues

Iranian top diplomat in the phone talk reviewed bilateral issues in various fields and elaborated on the Islamic Republic of Iran’s stances on the new round of Tehran-Riyadh talks.

The two foreign ministers also reviewed the latest status of Iran’s talks with the world powers in Vienna and the last developments in Ukraine crisis.

Regarding the Vienna negotiations, Amir-Abdollahian emphasized, “we are close to the final round to reach agreement. About the few, but very important remaining issue we have presented initiatives to the EU coordinator of the JCPOA Commission to present them to the American side. Now it is on the side of the United States who should prove the goodwill that they claim to have in practice to us. We are serious for reaching a good, strong, and sustainable agreement.”

Iran top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani is in constant and continuous talk with EU Coordinator Enrique Mora, he added.

Focusing on the upcoming conference of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Islamabad, Iranian foreign minister asked for focusing on issues that further strengthen Islamic unity and solidarity, and boost the feeling of sympathy among world Muslims.

The Iraqi foreign minister, for his part, hoped for success of the Vienna negotiations in the very near future, and said that the Teheran-Baghdad ties are quite strong and brotherly.

MA/