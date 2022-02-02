  1. World
  2. Middle East
Feb 2, 2022, 9:20 AM

4 ISIL members killed in Iraq's Saladin

4 ISIL members killed in Iraq's Saladin

TEHRAN, Feb. 02 (MNA) – Iraqi army forces managed to identify and kill four ISIL members during an operation in Saladin province.

Iraqi army forces launched a new operation against the Takfiri elements in Saladin province.

According to the reports, during the operation, 4 ISIL members were killed.

This comes as Talib al-Musawi, one of the commanders of the Popular Mobilization Forces, announced on Sunday that the Resistance groups have started a large-scale operation in areas of Diyala province.

The main purpose of the operation is to clear Diyala province of ISIL remnants, according to al-Musawi.

Stating that the Resistance groups' operations are mainly centered in Hawi al-Azim area in Diyala province, the Iraqi commander said that clearing operations are being carried out in parts of Kirkuk and Saladin provinces at the same time.

MP/5414875

News Code 183509
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/183509/

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News