  1. Politics
Feb 22, 2022, 11:59 PM

In meeting with US legislators:

Iraqi FM stresses Baghdad’s support for agreement in Vienna

Iraqi FM stresses Baghdad’s support for agreement in Vienna

TEHRAN, Feb. 22 (MNA) – Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein in his meeting with US legislators emphasized Baghdad’s support for a possible agreement in Vienna talks over Iran’s nuclear program.

On the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC), Fuad Hussein Foreign Minister of Iraq met and held talks with members of the Senate and US House of Representatives on Monday to discuss bilateral relations and other issues including Iran, Iraq News Agency reported.

While emphasizing the importance of negotiations among Iran and the United States and other JCPOA members to reach an agreement on the nuclear issue, the Iraqi foreign minister said that outbreak of tension between Tehran and Washington will negatively affect the security and political situation in Iraq and the whole region.

Any success in the process of Iran’s nuclear deal will have a positive impact on the stability of the region and Iraq, he highlighted.

MA/FNA14001203000096

News Code 184185
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/184185/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News