Iran, Tajikistan expansion of bilateral ties tangible

Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin made the remarks on Iran-Tajikistan relations while speaking in a press conference in the Tajik capital of Dushanbe.

Explaining the Tajik government's foreign policy in 2021, he called the first official visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi to Tajikistan on September 17-18, 2021, important and said that during the visit, a joint declaration was signed between the two countries' officials, as well as eight cooperation documents, which are important for the development of bilateral relations.

Asked about the prospects for relations between Tajikistan and Iran in 2022, the Tajik top diplomat said that the Iranian President's visit to Tajikistan was mainly focused on improving relations and renewal of the foreign policy of the two countries, adding that fortunately, the expansion of bilateral cooperation in the political, economic, commercial, technical and cultural fields could be clearly seen now.

Describing the level of relations between the two countries as favorable, Muhriddin stated that Tajikistan has always wanted to expand bilateral relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran and is attempting to strengthen cooperation with it.

At the behests of the Iranian and Tajik presidents, the Foreign Ministries and other relevant institutions of the two countries are pursuing the implementation of the agreements reached during President Raeisi's to Tajikistan, Muhriddin added.

The Tajik top diplomat went on to say that in his opinion, the improvement of relations between the two countries is tangible, and he was sure that a series of bilateral measures will be taken this year in that regard.

