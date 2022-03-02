Iran’s export of products to Tajikistan at upward trajectory

Ali Akbar Mehrabian made the remarks on Wed. on the sidelines of his meeting with visiting Tajikistan Minister of Energy and Water Resources at the venue of Ministry of Energy and said, “With the aim of developing the cooperation between Iran and neighboring countries, President Raeisi made his first foreign visit to the Republic of Tajikistan. The trip made for participating in Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and a bilateral meeting was held between Iranian and Tajik delegations.”

Good contracts were also signed in this meeting, he said, adding that presidents of the two countries of Iran and Tajikistan emphasized the development of cooperation in all areas, especially in economic fields.

Stating that Iran’s volume of exports to Tajikistan is on the upward trajectory, Mehrabian said that the two countries of Iran and Tajikistan enjoy high potentials to promote their trade and economic activities especially in the field of exporting technical and engineering services.

In addition, some Iranian companies were able to participate in projects in Tajikistan in the field of construction of a hydroelectricity power plant in the current year, he underscored.

In the end, Iran’s Energy Minister Mehrabian expressed his hope that the two countries of Iran and Tajikistan will further enhance cooperation according to the special emphasis of presidents of the two countries.

