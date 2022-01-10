Iran, Tajikistan trade volume to reach 500 million euros

He made the remarks in a conference that was held at the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Cultural Institute (ECI) in Tehran on the perspective of relations between the two countries on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Iran and Tajikistan.

The diplomatic relations between Iran and Tajikistan include 160 documents of cooperation, the Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan to Tehran Nizomiddin Zohidi said.

Referring to the long-term goals of the two countries in economic and trade cooperation, the envoy said, "According to the agreements reached between the two countries, the volume of bilateral trade will increase to 500 million euros."

Expressing the support of Dushanbe over Iran's membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, he said, "Tajikistan believes that Iran's permanent membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization will be in the interest of all countries."

