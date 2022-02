Attended by the Iranian Ambassador to Tajikistan Mohammad Taghi Saberi, Governor of the Iranian province of Razavi Khorasan Yaghoub-Ali Nazari, and a number of Tajik officials, the 6th Iran Expo was inaugurated in Dushanbe.

Iranian and Tajik economic and trade activists are also taking part in the exhibition.

The Exhibition will take place from 27 to 29 Feb.

NM/IRN84664459