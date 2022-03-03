Iran-Tajikistan joint economic conference held in Dushanbe

Chaired by the Iranian Ambassador to Tajikistan Mohammad Taghi Saberi and the Deputy Chairman of the Tajik Chamber of Commerce and Industries the conference was held and both sides stressed the need to make good use of existing capacities in the two countries.

More than 80 businessmen and economic activists participated in the conference while presenting their products in Iran's 6th expo held in Dushanbe, according to the Tajik official.

Saying that Tajikistan has vast resources and opportunities for trade and economic cooperation and favorable conditions for investment, the Tajik side mentioned that it is expected that the interactions between the two friendly countries of Iran and Tajikistan will be strengthened and expanded in various fields of interest.

Calling for further expansion of Iran-Tajikistan economic cooperation, the Iranian envoy, for his part, also expressed hope that the outcome of the meeting and talks would lead to the development of relations between the two brotherly countries.

Iran's embassy in Tajikistan provides assistance for the Tajik businessmen who want to go to Iran and for economic activities, he added.

Referring to the visit of the Iranian President to Tajikistan, Saberi said that the Republic of Tajikistan has a high and valuable position in Iran's foreign policy.

Saberi went on to say that Iran has become fully self-sufficient in many areas despite US and Western sanctions, announcing the country's readiness to transfer knowledge and technology to Tajikistan.

Attended by the Iranian Ambassador to Tajikistan Mohammad Taghi Saberi, Governor of the Iranian province of Razavi Khorasan Yaghoub-Ali Nazari, and a number of Tajik officials, the 6th Iran Expo was inaugurated in Dushanbe.

Iranian and Tajik economic and trade activists are also taking part in the exhibition.

The Exhibition was held from 27 to 29 Feb.

