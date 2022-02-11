Iran, Tajikistan bilateral trade hits $121mn in 2021

In a meeting held between Iranian Ambassador to Tajikistan Mohammad Taghi Saberi and Minister of Economic Development and Trade of the Republic of Tajikistan Zavqi Zavqizoda, the two sides discussed bilateral ties in trade and economy and issues of mutual interests.

The value of trade exchanges between the two countries of Iran and Tajikistan hit $121 million in 2021, indicating doubled increase as compared to a year earlier.

During the meeting, the two sides also discussed issues related to the development of a roadmap that will expand trade cooperation between the two countries up to $500 million.

Iranian envoy to Tajikistan, for his part, said that the two countries enjoy high capacities and potential to expand their trade.

He invited Tajikistan Minister of Trade to visit Iran’s free and special economic zones.

