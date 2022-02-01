Raeisi hopes for expanding cooperation with China

In a Tuesday message to congratulate the Chinese President Xi on the occasion of the Chinese New Year, the Iranian president expressed his satisfaction that the beginning of the new Chinese year marks the entrance of the bilateral relations between the two nations into their second half-century and the beginning of the implementation of a 25-year comprehensive cooperation program.

Ebrahim Raeisi's message starts to say that "I sincerely congratulate you and the victorious people of the People's Republic of China on the arrival of Chinese Spring and New Year."

"I am glad that at the beginning of the new year, the relations between the two nations entered the second fifty years of diplomatic relations and the announcement of the implementation of the 25-year comprehensive cooperation program," the message further reads.

"I hope that in the light of the mutual political trust and cooperation with your Excellency, we will see the development and deepening of bilateral, regional and international cooperation in all fields, especially in line with the common interests of developing countries," he adds.

Raeisi goes on to tell President Xi Jinping that "through your ingenious leadership, this year the world will witness the successful holding of the Beijing Winter Olympics."

"I wish you good health and success, and the prosperity and well-being of the friendly people of the People's Republic of China," he concludes.

KI