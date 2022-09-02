Iran Navy releases details of seizure of two US vessels

Based on the report, during the fulfillment of the mission of restoring the security and safety of shipping in the Red Sea and combating piracy and maritime terrorism, “Jamaran Destroyer” of Iran’s Navy Force Force encountered several small data collection vessels that were abandoned on the international shipping route and took immediate action in order to prevent the occurrence of marine accident.

However, after destroyer of the navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran changed its direction in the Red Sea, it encountered other vessels again and inevitably, after stopping and controlling the mentioned vessels and ensuring the safety of navigation, it released the aforementioned vessels and asked the US controller of equipment to end this type of behavior and change the direction of the vessels.

Then, Jamaran Destroyer encountered vessels again and the command of Iran Navy Force inevitably took action to stop the vessels in order to prevent possible terrorist incidents and prevented the occurrence of unforeseen accidents.

MA/5579751