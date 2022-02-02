Moscow eyes retaliatory measures after RT DE pulled off air

The statement highlights a valid permit to broadcast in Europe, calling the actions "politically motivated" and it signals Russian concerns being ignored, Russia Today has reported.

Counter measures could also hit "Internet intermediaries... which have arbitrarily and unreasonably deleted the channel's accounts from their platforms" - hinting at counter measures on YouTube, the RT telegram channel added.

The media reported earlier on Wednesday that European satellite operator had pulled the new German-language broadcasts of Russia's state-owned media company RT off the air after German regulators ruled that it did not have a valid license in the latest media spat between the two countries.

KI/PR