Leader meets Army Air Force commanders, staff

TEHRAN, Feb. 08 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei received a group of commanders, pilots, and staff of the Army Air Forces at Imam Khomeini (RA) Hosseiniyeh on Tuesday.

On the anniversary of historical allegiance of Army Air Force commanders (Homafaran) with founding father of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini on February 8, 1979, a group of commanders, pilots, and staff of the Army Air Forces met with Ayatollah Khamenei at Imam Khomeini (RA) Hosseiniyeh on Tuesday.