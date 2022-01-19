Iranian min. vows to facilitate trade with Russia for traders

Speaking in a meeting with Iranian traders residing in Russia on Wednesday, Seyyed Ehsan Khandouzi said that his ministry in cooperation with other responsible organizations will pave suitable ways for Iranian traders to do trade activities easily in Russian with peace of mind.

With the coordination made in this regard, it was agreed that Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI), Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance (MEAF) and Central Bank of Iran (CBI) would cooperate with one another so that Iranian traders do their business with Russian and Eurasian traders easily without any problem.

During this meeting, Iranian traders based in Russia briefed Iranian economy minister with problems they face in Russian Federation.

Iranian Economy Minister Seyyed Ehsan Khandouzi promised said that TPOI, MEAF and CBI will make their utmost efforts to facilitate business for Iranian traders in Russia and Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

It is hoped that historic visit of President Raeisi to Russia will open a new chapter in bilateral relations between Iran and Russia in all fields, especially in the economic area.

Minister of Economy is accompanying President Raeisi on his two-day state visit to the Russian Federation which started today.

