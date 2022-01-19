Tehran-Moscow relations to ensure regional security: MP

Noting that the Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi's visit to Russia is one of his most important measures in foreign policy, a member of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission stated that the Russian federation is a very influential country in the world and has an important place in the Iranian foreign policy.

The focus of the Iranian President's consultations in Moscow would be on the economic field, Ebrahim Rezaei said, adding that during the visit, the two sides will discuss strengthening Iran-Russia relations as well as increasing the exports rate from Iran to Russia.

The level of Iran's exports to Russia is about $3 billion, which could reach $25 billion, the Iranian lawmaker also noted, adding that the two countries can develop their relations in the fields of energy, communications, agriculture, trade, transportation, defense, and tourism.

Russia has the potential to become an important trade and strategic partner for Iran, and the visit is expected to increase the level of bilateral interaction in several areas such as exports, regional and international cooperation, and the fight against terrorism, he asserted.

Referring to the presence of the Minister of Petroleum in the delegation accompanying the President to Moscow, Rezaei said that Gas and oil swaps can also be examined and agreed upon by the parties during this visit.

According to Rezaei, pursuing Iran's permanent membership in the Eurasian Union to nullify sanctions and concluding a bilateral monetary agreement to strengthen the positions of the two countries are other goals of this visit.

The relationship between Iran and Russia will ensure the security of the region and stability in West Asia, he said,

The westerners will not welcome the relationship between Iran and Russia and will spare no effort to weaken these ties, he stressed.

