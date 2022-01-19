Iran oil sales, return of revenues reached irreversible level

"The sale of Iranian oil and the return of its money has reached suitable and irreversible levels," Iran's Secretary of Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani said in a tweet on Wednesday afternoon.

The top Iranian security official added, "It does not make sense to promise to lift sanctions that have become ineffective while expecting concessions from the other side."

These remarks by Shamkhani come a few days after President Ebrahim Raeisi said that while his administration wants to make sure the sanctions are lifted, it has no worries over the sale of oil anymore.

Prior to that, Raeisi had said that oil exports had increased by 40% as compared to the time before he assumed presidency.

KI