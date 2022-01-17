Bagheri Kani holds meeting with EU, E3 envoys in Vienna

Iran’s chief negotiator and senior negotiators of the three European countries reached an agreement on Friday January 14 and returned to their capitals for consultations.

Bagheri Kani returned to Vienna on Monday Jan. 17 and consultations began at the level of senior negotiators. Expert-level meetings were also held in Vienna for the past two days.

Accordingly, the meeting of Working Group on removing anti-Iranian sanctions was held at Coburg Hotel of Vienna on Sunday in the presence of experts between Iran and P4+1.

In addition, the third Working Group meeting (executive arrangements) was held in the presence of Iranian experts and P4 + 1 group of countries including UK, France, Russia, China and Germany at Coburg Hotel in Austrian capital of Vienna.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday in his weekly press briefing that significant differences remained and there is not unresolved deadlock over Iran’s nuclear deal.

Some differences have been settled and agreements have been made on ideas to a great extent, he added.

