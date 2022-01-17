Iran not playing with time in Vienna talks: FM

Speaking in an interview with China’s CGTN's Dong Xue on Monday evening, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that foreign ministers of the two countries of Iran and China reached a consensus over the future of Iran's nuclear program.

"During the visit, we reached a consensus on some significant issues, including the implementation of a comprehensive cooperation agreement between the two sides,” the top Iranian diplomat said.

Amir-Abdollahian added, “In order to implement this long-term vision proposed by our leaders for the development of Iran-China relations, both sides need a road map, so we've reached a 25-year, long-term strategic comprehensive cooperation agreement. My visit here is to discuss with my Chinese counterpart, Mr. Wang Yi how to implement the plan. We also exchanged views on major international and regional issues.”

He went on to say that China has been playing a constructive and rational role in Iran nuclear deal negotiations, especially in the recent talks in Vienna to remove anti-Iranian sanctions imposed by the United States against the country.

During these negotiations, China is always opposed to the cruel unilateral sanctions imposed by the US on countries including Iran, and condemns the bullying practices of the US, Iran’s top diplomat emphasized.

“During the recent negotiations in Vienna, as I mentioned in my conversation with State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, we appreciate China's support and I expressed my hope for China to continue supporting Iran's position.”

“We also assured Chinese officials that Iran is not playing with time or trying to derail the negotiations, and that we have made constructive, positive and realistic proposals at the negotiating table in Vienna” Amir-Abdollahian noted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iran’s foreign minister said that country’s top negotiator Mr. Ali Bagheri Kani and a team of professional senior Iranian experts are working against the clock in Vienna to develop proposals.

China and Russia support Iran's constructive plan, but Western countries, including the United States, have so far offered no innovative proposals in the talks.

If the parties can resume their commitments under the Iran nuclear deal, Iran will also return to commitments based on the agreement. If Iran can get the expected economic benefits from the agreement, so will all the parties, Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian ended.

MA/PR