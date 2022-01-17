'China firmly opposes US sanctions against Iran'

Referring to the recent visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to China, Zhao Lijian on his regular press conference on Monday said, "On January 14, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with him in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province. The two sides jointly announced the launch of the implementation of the comprehensive cooperation plan and agreed to step up cooperation in energy, infrastructure, production capacity, science and technology, medical and health care, expand cooperation in agriculture, fisheries, cyber security and third-party markets, and deepen people-to-people and cultural exchanges including education, film and personnel training to deliver more tangible outcomes of cooperation."

"Wang said that over the past year, China and Iran, under the guidance of the two heads of state, took the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties as an opportunity to strengthen solidarity and cooperation and deepen political mutual trust, making new achievements in bilateral relations," he added.

The Chinese foreign ministry spokesman went on to say, "China stand ready to work with Iran to constantly enrich the two sides’ comprehensive strategic partnership, and open a new 50-year period for the development of bilateral relations. China will continue to make utmost efforts to provide vaccines for Iran to help the country defeat COVID-19."

He also pointed to the sanctions imposed by the US against Iran, saying, "China firmly opposes illegal unilateral sanctions against Iran, political manipulation on human rights and other issues, and gross interference in the internal affairs of Iran and other regional countries."

Referring to the ongoing Vienna talks, Lijian said, "China will firmly support the process of negotiations on resuming compliance with the JCPOA and continue to constructively participate in the follow-up negotiations. China hopes that all parties will overcome difficulties, work in the same direction, and adhere to moving forward the political and diplomatic settlement process."

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian traveled to China on Thursday at the head of a high-ranking political and economic delegation at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi.

