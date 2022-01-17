Key issues not yet resolved on removal of US sanctions

Speaking in his weekly press conference on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh briefed on the latest Iranian foreign policy developments and answered a number of questions put forward by the journalists.

Some differences resolved in Vienna talks by JCPOA participants

Regarding the latest situation of Vienna talks, Khatibzadeh said that the chief negotiators of the delegation had returned to their capitals for a break for more consultations.

What remained in negotiations are key issues that may require special political decisions by the United States in particular in order to announce their decisions on the removal of sanctions and remaining issues that some of which are serious, he added.

Iran-China 25-yr deal strategically important

Pointing to the strategic 25-year deal inked between Iran and China, Khatibzadeh stated that the logic of the strategic deal is basically to create a roadmap between Iran and China and to promote bilateral relations to a comprehensive and strategic partnership between the two countries.

This roadmap requires implementing its various clauses in economic, cultural, political, parliamentary and judicial fields which have strictly been followed up over the past five months specifically by the government and different ministries, he added.

Iran's focus on start of its mission in Saudi Arabia

He also pointed to the Iran-Saudi Arabia relations, saying that as President Raeisi mentioned in his press conference after being elected as Iranian President, the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to reopen its embassy in Saudi Arabia, and this will naturally depend on their practical action.

"Our focus now is on starting the Islamic Republic of Iran's mission to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Jeddah, and in this regard, our diplomats received visas," he added.

