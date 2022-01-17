Implementing Iran-China deal not to depend on Vienna talks

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency on Monday, Vahid Jalalzadeh said that China invested in Iran in the sanctions period, so, implementation of a 25-year deal between the two countries does not depend on the outcome of Vienna talks.

Turning to the outset of the implementation of a deal between Iran and China, Jalalzadeh added, “Presently, Islamic Republic of Iran is negotiating with the P4+1 group of countries for the removal of anti-Iranian sanctions on the one hand and country’s senior officials have important trips on the agenda to strengthen Iran's relations with the eastern countries on the other hand."

He referred to the historic visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi to the Russian Federation in the coming days and stipulated that these measures indicate that Iran has not put all its foreign policy’s capacities in Vienna talks and relations with the Western countries.

In reaction to some claims that the implementation of the Iran-China deal strictly hinges on the outcome of Vienna talks, Jalalzadeh said, “It is for years that the United States has imposed tough and oppressive sanctions on Iran but China bought oil from Iran during the sanctions period and invested in our country. When the US unilaterally imposed tough sanctions on Iran, China showed that it did not pay attention to these sanctions and increased its cooperation with Iran day by day. Accordingly, Iran is seeking to strengthen its ties with China within the framework of bilateral cooperation.”

The most important point that should be taken into consideration regarding the Iran-China deal is that many parts of the 25-Year Strategic Deal do not require currency and financial exchanges and are enforceable, he added.

