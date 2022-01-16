Working group on lifting sanctions in Vienna holds meeting

The EU representative in the Vienna talks who coordinates the meetings between Iran and the P4+1 wrote in a post on his Twitter account that the working group on sanctions lifting held a meeting at Coburg on Sunday.

Enrique Mora also said more meetings were scheduled for later on Sunday.

He added that "the success of ViennaTalks on JCPOA is still uncertain, what’s only logical in such a complex negotiation. But, as coordinator, I can’t but commend delegations commitment to success."

Earlier, the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that reaching an agreement in Vienna talks is possible.

The consultations at the expert levels on Sunday were held as part of the 8th round of the Vienna talks, which has paused until tomorrow as the envoys have returned to their respective capitals to consult with their countries.

