Possible return of US to JCPOA discussed in Joint Commission

The second round of the 18th Joint Commission of the JCPOA was held in Vienna with the participation of the Deputy Foreign Ministers and Political Directors of the Foreign Ministers of Iran, Germany, France, Britain, Russia, China, and Enrique Mora on behalf of Joseph Borrell in order to evaluate the results of the meetings of the working groups in the field of sanctions and nuclear issues.

In a statement issued on Friday, the EU said that the talks examined the dimensions of a possible US return to the nuclear deal.

"The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) resumed its work in Vienna in a physical format this Friday. The Joint Commission is responsible for overseeing the implementation of the JCPOA.

The Joint Commission was chaired, on behalf of EU High Representative Josep Borrell, by the EEAS Political Director Enrique Mora and was attended by representatives of China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and Iran," the statement read.

"Participants took stock of the discussions held at various levels since the last Joint Commission in view of a possible return of the US to the JCPOA and discussed modalities to ensure the return to its full and effective implementation. The Joint Commission was briefed on the work of the two expert groups on sanctions lifting and nuclear implementation measures and participants noted the constructive and results-oriented exchanges," it added

"In light of the joint ministerial statement of 21 December, the participants emphasised their resolve to further pursue the ongoing joint diplomatic effort. The coordinator will continue his separate contacts with all JCPOA participants and the United States," the statement noted.

It added, "The Joint Commission tasked expert groups to continue their work and agreed to reconvene in Vienna in the course of next week."

During the meeting on Friday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyed Abbas Araghchi said that lifting all US sanctions imposed in the Trump era is a necessary step to revive the JCPOA.

"The lifting of all US sanctions imposed during the former president is a necessary step to revive the JCPOA, and only after verification of the lifting of these sanctions, Iran is ready to suspend its compensatory measures and return to full implementation of the JCPOA," he highlighted.

