  1. Politics
Jan 18, 2022, 6:00 PM

EU's Mora, Russia's Ryabkov hold talks on JCPOA

EU's Mora, Russia's Ryabkov hold talks on JCPOA

TEHRAN, Jan. 18 (MNA) – Deputy Secretary-General of EU External Action Service Enrique Mora and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov held a meeting in Moscow on European security architecture, JCPOA and Venezuela talks.

"Very interesting meeting with Deputy FM Sergey Ryabkov on European security architecture, JCPOA and Venezuela talks. Important for EU to continue to address these and other foreign policy issues," wrote Mora in a tweet on Tuesday after his meeting with Ryabkov.

Mora's visit to Moscow comes as tensions between the West and Moscow over the Ukraine issue have escalated and Russia's security talks with the United States, as well as with NATO, have ended without any outcome.

Senior Russian officials have repeatedly rejected claims by Washington, its European allies and the Ukrainian government that Russia is preparing to attack the country, and have warned of the consequences of Ukraine's accession to NATO and its [NATO] presence near Russia.

ZZ/FNA14001028000742

News Code 183029
Zahra Mirzafarjouyan
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/183029/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 14 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News