EU's Mora, Russia's Ryabkov hold talks on JCPOA

"Very interesting meeting with Deputy FM Sergey Ryabkov on European security architecture, JCPOA and Venezuela talks. Important for EU to continue to address these and other foreign policy issues," wrote Mora in a tweet on Tuesday after his meeting with Ryabkov.

Mora's visit to Moscow comes as tensions between the West and Moscow over the Ukraine issue have escalated and Russia's security talks with the United States, as well as with NATO, have ended without any outcome.

Senior Russian officials have repeatedly rejected claims by Washington, its European allies and the Ukrainian government that Russia is preparing to attack the country, and have warned of the consequences of Ukraine's accession to NATO and its [NATO] presence near Russia.

